New football coach named for Cook High School

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to hire Dr. Byron Slack as its next head football coach.

Slack comes to Adel from Colquitt County. Last season, he served as assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Packers.

This is also a first for Cook High as Slack is the first African-American head football coach.

He succeeds Jamie Rodgers as head coach after Rodgers left for a coaching job at Bradford High School in Florida.

