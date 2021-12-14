Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An Atlanta man has been sentenced in federal court after admitting he attempted to hide firearms in an overseas shipment of goods moving through the Port of Savannah.

Shawn Sabi, 53, was sentenced to 19 months in prison after pleading guilty to Submitting False or Misleading Export Information, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charges came after federal investigators found a shotgun, a rifle and three handguns hidden in the legs of a shelving unit inside a shipment marked as household goods and personal effects. Investigators also found ammunition and other materials during their March 20-21 search at the ports.

In addition to prison time, Sabi will serve two years of supervised release.

In most cases, it is illegal to export firearms to another country without a federal export license. The U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security confirmed that Sabi does not possess such a license.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.