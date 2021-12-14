Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah

Port of Savannah
Port of Savannah(WTOC | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An Atlanta man has been sentenced in federal court after admitting he attempted to hide firearms in an overseas shipment of goods moving through the Port of Savannah.

Shawn Sabi, 53, was sentenced to 19 months in prison after pleading guilty to Submitting False or Misleading Export Information, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charges came after federal investigators found a shotgun, a rifle and three handguns hidden in the legs of a shelving unit inside a shipment marked as household goods and personal effects. Investigators also found ammunition and other materials during their March 20-21 search at the ports.

In addition to prison time, Sabi will serve two years of supervised release.

In most cases, it is illegal to export firearms to another country without a federal export license. The U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security confirmed that Sabi does not possess such a license.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Gallene Tinson at her celebration at her church for her 100th birthday.
Albany church celebrates member’s 100th birthday
Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Salvation Army Valdosta
Salvation Army of Valdosta to host Christmas feeding for the homeless
They’ll travel from Lake Park, up to US 41 to the Five Points Shopping Center. That’s where The...
29th annual Outback Riders toy ride kicks off Saturday
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Rafffensperger and other state agencies released a guide to...
Ga. Sec. of State, state agencies release guide on avoiding charity scams
Tuesday marks one year since the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Peach...
Tuesday marks 1 year of COVID vaccine arriving in Ga.
This redistricting happens every 10 years. Since the last one in 2010, the population for...
School leaders discuss redistricting plan for Dougherty Co. students