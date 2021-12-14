Ga. Sec. of State, state agencies release guide on avoiding charity scams

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While this is the season for giving, it’s also the season for thieves to attack your wallet.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Rafffensperger and other state agencies released a guide to making online charitable donations.

The guide suggests researching a charity before donating and making sure the charity is receiving the donation rather than a third party, like the online platform you’re donating from.

The guide has several other recommendations to protect your donations this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.