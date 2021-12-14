Ask the Expert
Fitzgerald High JROTC program giving back to those in foster care this Christmas

Senior Army Instructor Chief Troy Hope is giving back to foster children this Christmas through his JROTC program.(Troy Hope)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Fitzgerald High School Senior Army Instructor Chief Troy Hope is giving back to foster children this Christmas through his JROTC program.

Troy served our country for 23 years and started teaching ROTC soon after that.

His inspiration: at 15, he was a runaway foster child that was put in a group home.

Hope said he knows what it’s like to be a kid in these circumstances. So, for the past three years, he’s held a Toys for Tots drive specifically for children in foster care.

”I think it’s an amazing program and it allows me to, along with the cadets that I work with, to follow up on stuff. And it really recommends community service and we love to get involved to help other people,” Hope said.

Doing this yearly act of service is very dear to his heart, Hope said. He loves to be the role model he needed when he was younger and like his last name, Hope is always looking for ways to bring hope to anyone in need.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

