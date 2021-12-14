Dept. of Revenue, Dougherty Co. to upgrade Ga. motor vehicle system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Thursday, Dec. 30, the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin a system upgrade to the state’s Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES) to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, according to a press release from Dougherty County officials.

Due to the upgrade, vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-services and tag renewal kiosks, will be unavailable starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 through Jan. 3, 2022.

Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew before Dec. 30 to avoid delays.

What to expect during the upgrade process:

County tag offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.

All online motor vehicle-related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.

Motor vehicle self-service kiosks will be unavailable.

How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?

Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over New Year’s weekend.

Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.

Also, Dougherty County offices will be closed on Dec. 31 for New Year’s Day.

