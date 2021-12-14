Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dept. of Revenue, Dougherty Co. to upgrade Ga. motor vehicle system

Services unavailable for upgrade during Dec. 30-Jan. 3
Inside the Dougherty County Tax & Tag Office in downtown Albany.
Inside the Dougherty County Tax & Tag Office in downtown Albany.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Thursday, Dec. 30, the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin a system upgrade to the state’s Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES) to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, according to a press release from Dougherty County officials.

Due to the upgrade, vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-services and tag renewal kiosks, will be unavailable starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 through Jan. 3, 2022.

Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew before Dec. 30 to avoid delays.

What to expect during the upgrade process:

  • County tag offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.
  • All online motor vehicle-related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
  • Motor vehicle self-service kiosks will be unavailable.

How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?

  • Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 5 p.m.
  • Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over New Year’s weekend.
  • Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.

Also, Dougherty County offices will be closed on Dec. 31 for New Year’s Day.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Gallene Tinson at her celebration at her church for her 100th birthday.
Albany church celebrates member’s 100th birthday
Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Western Kentucky University's Habitat for Humanity club volunteering for Fuller House in...
Fuller House plans to give back to Western Kentucky University
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery
Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, said UPS Healthcare has delivered one billion...
UPS Healthcare: 1 billion COVID vaccines delivered across the globe in a year
Senior Army Instructor Chief Troy Hope is giving back to foster children this Christmas through...
Fitzgerald High JROTC program giving back to those in foster care this Christmas