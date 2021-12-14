Ask the Expert
29th annual Outback Riders toy ride kicks off Saturday

They’ll travel from Lake Park, up to US 41 to the Five Points Shopping Center. That’s where The...
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Riding for a good cause and bearing gifts, this year is the 29th annual Outback Riders toy ride where every toy donation will be going to the Salvation Army.

City streets will be roaring this Saturday.

This crew is the reason many kids in the community get to have toys under the Christmas tree.
As the mass motorcade, Outback Riders are escorted by police.

“It’s a gift from God for us to be able to do this,” said Don Brotherton, a member of the Outback Riders.

Brotherton said in the past, they’ve had as many as 2,500 participants.

To participate, bring a new toy and show up at Roger Budd’s Exit 5 Outlet Mall. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m.

They’ll travel from Lake Park, up to US 41 to the Five Points Shopping Center. That’s where The Salvation Army will be waiting.

“When you see those toys at Five Points being loaded onto the trucks, it’s a really good feeling to know you helped out,” said Brotherton.

Salvation Army Commanding Officer Cpt. Chris Thomas said they plan to help about 300 families and over 1,100 children this year with these donations.

The toy ride is set for Dec. 18th.
“It is incredible to know that the Outback Riders come bearing gifts for the children in Lowndes County and surrounding areas to make sure Christmas is a joyous occasion for those who would otherwise would not have toys. (Some) 2,500 or more people in one place at one time all to be a blessing to somebody else,” said Thomas.

All the toys collected this weekend will be distributed next week during their toy shop event and given to families that registered.

Those who can’t participate, but still want to donate, can contact the Salvation Army.

