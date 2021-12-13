Unseasonably Warm Weather is Waiting...

Thanks to a front that moved through on Saturday, we’re getting cooler weather to begin the week.

Highs today will be in the mid 60s under a sunny sky. These temperatures are a tick above normal for mid December.

Tuesday morning will be another cool one. Starting in the low to mid 40s with calm winds. Afternoon highs will try to get past 70 degrees

Mid and low level clouds will start appearing here Wednesday as humidity will build.

Unseasonably warm to end the week. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50

I’m expecting a weak cool air shot for next Sunday, but temps will remain above normal into Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.