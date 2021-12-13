Thomasville’s ‘Wander with a First Responder’ happening today

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is changing things up for its annual “Shop with a Cop” event this year.

It will be called “Wander with a First Responder.”

The name change comes after a decision to include the Thomasville and Thomas County fire departments.

In the past, only 20-25 kids were invited. But with the addition of the fire departments, now 60 kids can shop with them.

Crystal Parker is a corporal with the Thomasville Police Department. (WALB)

Thomasville Police Department Cpl. Crystal Parker detailed her favorite thing about the changes.

“You can tell that they don’t have the opportunity to just go crazy and be a kid and go in and just get whatever their heart desires. To see that, it’s just heartwarming, and you also see the community coming together too.”

The event will start at 4 p.m. on Monday at The Connection Assembly Church in Thomasville.

