Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville’s ‘Wander with a First Responder’ happening today

The Thomasville Police Department is changing things up for its annual “Shop with a Cop” event...
The Thomasville Police Department is changing things up for its annual “Shop with a Cop” event this year. It will be called “Wander with a First Responder.”(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is changing things up for its annual “Shop with a Cop” event this year.

It will be called “Wander with a First Responder.”

The name change comes after a decision to include the Thomasville and Thomas County fire departments.

In the past, only 20-25 kids were invited. But with the addition of the fire departments, now 60 kids can shop with them.

Crystal Parker is a corporal with the Thomasville Police Department.
Crystal Parker is a corporal with the Thomasville Police Department. (WALB)

Thomasville Police Department Cpl. Crystal Parker detailed her favorite thing about the changes.

“You can tell that they don’t have the opportunity to just go crazy and be a kid and go in and just get whatever their heart desires. To see that, it’s just heartwarming, and you also see the community coming together too.”

The event will start at 4 p.m. on Monday at The Connection Assembly Church in Thomasville.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 33.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Gallene Tinson at her celebration at her church for her 100th birthday.
Albany church celebrates member’s 100th birthday
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
A deceased person was found in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Avenue.
Albany death investigation underway

Latest News

Jethro's Coffee is set to open its doors soon.
Albany coffee shop to offer free skills workshops
Gallene Tinson at her celebration at her church for her 100th birthday.
Albany church celebrates member’s 100th birthday
The artists had the opportunity to sell their work to customers in the store.
The art must go on: Ann’s Garden Shop sees biggest art show since start of pandemic
Phoebe's neurology department recently donated nine bikes to Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.
Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office gearing up for ‘Shop with a Sheriff’