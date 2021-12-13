Ask the Expert
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody

Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – An 11-year-old from Texas who was reported missing earlier this year was found this weekend in a foreign county.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Sophie Long is in protective custody while arrangements are being made for her to return safely to her family in the United States.

Authorities say Michael Long, Sophie’s father, who is accused of kidnapping her, is in custody on a felony warrant for interference with child custody and is awaiting extradition.

“Many months of determined work by my deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals paid off this morning. We are so happy that Sophie is safe,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

Sophie, who was 10 years old at the time, had last been seen July 12, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities believed Michael Long abducted Sophie and was heading to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico or Argentina.

Officials did not disclose in which foreign country the girl was found.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

