Georgia gas prices drop 3 cents over last week

(KLTV/Julian Esparza)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gas prices in the Peach State have dropped 3 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is currently $3.12, dipping 3.2 cents from the last seven days.

Gas prices are $1.15 higher than this time a year ago, according to the fuel-tracking site.

An expert says there may be relief at the pump as prices as expected to continue falling.

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country. While we’ve seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron - something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns.”

The national price for a gallon of gas currently sits at 3.32, falling 2.4 cents from last week.

