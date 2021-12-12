Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for ‘new adventure’

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace announced on his Sunday show that he is signing off from Fox News after 18 years, dealing a blow to the network’s news operation at a time its opinion side has become preeminent.

Wallace, who is 74, said that he was “ready for a new adventure.”

“It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this,” Wallace said on the program he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.” “Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise.”

Wallace was a veteran broadcast network newsman, working at both ABC and NBC News, before the late Roger Ailes lured him to Fox with the promise of his own Sunday show. Methodical and never showy — in contrast to his father Mike, the legendary “60 Minutes” reporter — Chris Wallace was known for his methodical preparation and willingness to ask hard questions of all guests.

He was the first Fox News personality to moderate a presidential debate, doing it in 2016 and 2020. The debate he moderated last year went off the rails when then-President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Wallace generally co-existed with Fox’s opinion side and infrequently took them on publicly, although in 2017 he said it was “bad form” when opinion hosts bashed the media.

“I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account,” Wallace said Sunday. “It’s been a great ride.”

His announcement even took the guests on his show Sunday by surprise; they were not tipped off ahead of time. Fox said a series of rotating guest news anchors will take over for Wallace until a permanent host is named.

“It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here. There’s a lot you can do on Sunday mornings. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish,” Wallace told his show’s audience.

Wallace was one of a prominent triumvirate of straight news anchors at Fox who offered a contrast to popular opinion hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Shepard Smith left in 2019 and is now doing a news show at CNBC. Bret Baier remains at Fox as host of a Washington-based evening news program.

There was a report from NPR this fall that Wallace and Baier had objected to Fox executives about some of the more strident opinion programming, particularly Carlson’s documentary on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, “Patriot Purge,” that aired on Fox’s streaming service. Two Fox contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, citing that program in choosing to quit the network.

Wallace said that he wanted to “try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure and I hope you’ll check it out.”

He offered no hints on what that adventure might be. There are opportunities online: CNN, for example, has been making preparations for a new streaming service due to launch next year.

