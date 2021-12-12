ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will move through the area as we head into Saturday evening and into Sunday. This front will bring in the opportunity for severe weather mainly under a Marginal Risk. The main threat looks to be damaging wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. However, we cannot rule out breezy winds that reach 20 mph without a severe thunderstorm. As this front pushes through, we will see the chance for temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight. Sunday is going to be much cooler than today. highs expected to reach the Mid 60s which is around average. Clouds will slowly drift out of the area bringing in more chances for sunshine to take over. Winds will stay elevated out of the north. Lows fall into the Mid 40s. Monday will be a similar day to Sunday, but we will start to see an increase in temperatures starting on Tuesday. It will start to feel like we are at the start of fall instead of one week before the official start of winter.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.