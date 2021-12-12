Ask the Expert
A gradually clearing will take place throughout Sunday.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will move through the area as we head into Saturday evening and into Sunday. This front will bring in the opportunity for severe weather mainly under a Marginal Risk. The main threat looks to be damaging wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. However, we cannot rule out breezy winds that reach 20 mph without a severe thunderstorm. As this front pushes through, we will see the chance for temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight. Sunday is going to be much cooler than today. highs expected to reach the Mid 60s which is around average. Clouds will slowly drift out of the area bringing in more chances for sunshine to take over. Winds will stay elevated out of the north. Lows fall into the Mid 40s. Monday will be a similar day to Sunday, but we will start to see an increase in temperatures starting on Tuesday. It will start to feel like we are at the start of fall instead of one week before the official start of winter.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

A deceased person was found in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Avenue.
Albany death investigation underway
Who will bring home a GHSA state championship back to SWGA?
Brooks Co., Fitzgerald bring home state championships
Police said all men are wanted for theft by receiving stolen property.
APD looking for 4 men wanted for theft
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
The newly announced candidate on Friday joined a lawsuit claiming fraudulent ballots were...
Georgia’s Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim

Clear and cool for Sunday after a few storms this evening.
WALB First Alert Forecast 12/11/21
WALB First Alert Weather
Late Saturday rain and storms likely
Rain late Saturday
First Alert Weather Friday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather