First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We going to remain fairly dry over the next several days as high pressure takes over across the Southeastern United States. We will also feel the effects of our cold front that pushed through with lows getting into the low 40s across the areas for our Monday morning. Temperatures will be cool as well in the afternoon with most of us getting into the upper 60s for highs. Tuesday will also be dry, but there will be a noticeable change in temperatures as many will fall into the lower 70s for highs. This high-pressure system will stay fairly strong even as a few shortwaves push through it. However, these systems will allow for some moisture to return toward Southwest Georgia leading to morning fog once again each day during the middle of the week. Each day will get warmer day by day until we see a return in rain chances by the next weekend.

