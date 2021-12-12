Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office gearing up for ‘Shop with a Sheriff’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County’s Sheriff’s Office is getting ready for its Shop with a Sheriff Day.

On Friday, they received donations for the kids.

Phoebe’s neurology department was feeling generous. They donated nine bikes to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

“We really like the initiative as a part of Shop with a Cop and how they can really form some great ties with the community and because our whole purpose was also to try to give back to the community during those holiday season. We thought this was the perfect opportunity for everybody involved,” said Dr. Marla Morgan with Phoebe.

Morgan and her co-workers surprised deputies Friday morning.

These bikes will be a part of the annual Shop with a Sheriff Day on Dec. 20.

Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Chief Terron Hayes explained how they will distribute the bikes.

“(A sheriff’s office captain) will get with different schools and the principals and see what kids are in a needy state, what kids have been performing in school well but parents just don’t have the financial wherewithal to provide a decent Christmas for them,” said Hayes.

Hayes said the kids that will be a part of the Shop with the Sheriff Day are children that are at risk. Meaning that they need guidance and mentoring to stay out of trouble in the future.

He broke down how the day goes.

“We provide those kids an opportunity to do something they don’t ever do. We take them to lunch at Tokyo Sushi Steakhouse and then we take them shopping at Target and to see the smiles on those kids faces and provide them with something they don’t normally get, that means the world to us,” said Hayes.

If you would like to donate to make Christmas merry for some kids in need, you can donate to the “Shop with the Sheriff” fund at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

