The art must go on: Ann’s Garden Shop sees biggest art show since start of pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several artists throughout the state put their work on display on Saturday at Ann’s Garden Shop.

The Dec. 10-11 event was the shop’s biggest art show since COVID began in 2020.

The staff said this wasn’t a competition, it was more of an appreciation for their work.

Ann Kelley is the owner of Ann's Garden Shop. (WALB)

The artists also had the opportunity to sell their work to customers in the store.

“Some were invited, then they told me about a friend, then they would bring their work and show it. It’s all jewelry of art,” Ann Kelley, shop owner, said.

“I paint from my travels. I always paint because I never want to forget where I been. And to be in a show, there’s eight other artists, it’s not competitive but it’s inspiring,” said Artist Trish Land.

Albany's own Trish Land was one of the artists in the show. (WALB)

Kelley said they plan on having another show in spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.