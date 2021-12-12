Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

The art must go on: Ann’s Garden Shop sees biggest art show since start of pandemic

The artists had the opportunity to sell their work to customers in the store.
The artists had the opportunity to sell their work to customers in the store.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several artists throughout the state put their work on display on Saturday at Ann’s Garden Shop.

The Dec. 10-11 event was the shop’s biggest art show since COVID began in 2020.

The staff said this wasn’t a competition, it was more of an appreciation for their work.

Ann Kelley is the owner of Ann's Garden Shop.
Ann Kelley is the owner of Ann's Garden Shop. (WALB)

The artists also had the opportunity to sell their work to customers in the store.

“Some were invited, then they told me about a friend, then they would bring their work and show it. It’s all jewelry of art,” Ann Kelley, shop owner, said.

“I paint from my travels. I always paint because I never want to forget where I been. And to be in a show, there’s eight other artists, it’s not competitive but it’s inspiring,” said Artist Trish Land.

Albany's own Trish Land was one of the artists in the show.
Albany's own Trish Land was one of the artists in the show.(WALB)

Kelley said they plan on having another show in spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deceased person was found in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Avenue.
Albany death investigation underway
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 33.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Several items were seized during the search warrant.
Police: Cordele teen gang member arrested on slew of charges

Latest News

Jethro's Coffee is set to open its doors soon.
Albany coffee shop to offer free skills workshops
Gallene Tinson at her celebration at her church for her 100th birthday.
Albany church celebrates member’s 100th birthday
Phoebe's neurology department recently donated nine bikes to Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.
Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office gearing up for ‘Shop with a Sheriff’
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 33.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck