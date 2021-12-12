Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany church celebrates member’s 100th birthday

Gallene Tinson at her celebration at her church for her 100th birthday.
Gallene Tinson at her celebration at her church for her 100th birthday.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gaines Avenue Church of Christ celebrated one of its church member’s 100th birthday.

Gallene Tinson has been a member her entire life.

Over 200 people came to the church to say “happy birthday” and “thank you” to Tinson.

“I expect everybody here that loves me and give me stuff that I like,” said Tinson.

Tinson has been a part of the church since the 1940s and said she’s been with them through location and name changes.

Barbara Tinson, Gallene Tinson's daughter, said her mother taught her a lot about the Bible and...
Barbara Tinson, Gallene Tinson's daughter, said her mother taught her a lot about the Bible and the church when she was growing up.(WALB)

She currently lives with her third daughter, Barbara Tinson.

Barbara said she’s learned so much from her mother at the church.

Family and friends of Gaines Avenue Church of Christ celebrating Gallene Tinson's 100th birthday.
Family and friends of Gaines Avenue Church of Christ celebrating Gallene Tinson's 100th birthday.(WALB)

“A lot of research and studying and learning about the Bible. It opened up my heart and my mind to realize that this was the No. 1. I love the church,” said Barbara.

Minister Joe Godfrey has been with the church since 2018 and said Gallene’s presence was evident as soon as he got there.

Gaines Avenue Church of Christ's Minister Joe Godfrey said Gallene's presence was evident as...
Gaines Avenue Church of Christ's Minister Joe Godfrey said Gallene's presence was evident as soon as he got there in 2018.(WALB)

“I could always get words of encouragement, words of gratitude from sister Tinson and after a sermon. So to say the least, there’s really no words that can express the impact that she has had on my ministry, but most importantly, the impact that she has had on this church. And, on her family as well as a constant voice of support and a constant example of how God blesses your life when you obey his will,” said Godfrey.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deceased person was found in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Avenue.
Albany death investigation underway
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 33.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Several items were seized during the search warrant.
Police: Cordele teen gang member arrested on slew of charges

Latest News

Jethro's Coffee is set to open its doors soon.
Albany coffee shop to offer free skills workshops
The artists had the opportunity to sell their work to customers in the store.
The art must go on: Ann’s Garden Shop sees biggest art show since start of pandemic
Phoebe's neurology department recently donated nine bikes to Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.
Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office gearing up for ‘Shop with a Sheriff’
Radium Springs is getting into the Christmas spirit.
Radium Springs decked out for the holidays this weekend