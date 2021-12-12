Albany church celebrates member’s 100th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gaines Avenue Church of Christ celebrated one of its church member’s 100th birthday.

Gallene Tinson has been a member her entire life.

Over 200 people came to the church to say “happy birthday” and “thank you” to Tinson.

“I expect everybody here that loves me and give me stuff that I like,” said Tinson.

Tinson has been a part of the church since the 1940s and said she’s been with them through location and name changes.

Barbara Tinson, Gallene Tinson's daughter, said her mother taught her a lot about the Bible and the church when she was growing up. (WALB)

She currently lives with her third daughter, Barbara Tinson.

Barbara said she’s learned so much from her mother at the church.

Family and friends of Gaines Avenue Church of Christ celebrating Gallene Tinson's 100th birthday. (WALB)

“A lot of research and studying and learning about the Bible. It opened up my heart and my mind to realize that this was the No. 1. I love the church,” said Barbara.

Minister Joe Godfrey has been with the church since 2018 and said Gallene’s presence was evident as soon as he got there.

Gaines Avenue Church of Christ's Minister Joe Godfrey said Gallene's presence was evident as soon as he got there in 2018. (WALB)

“I could always get words of encouragement, words of gratitude from sister Tinson and after a sermon. So to say the least, there’s really no words that can express the impact that she has had on my ministry, but most importantly, the impact that she has had on this church. And, on her family as well as a constant voice of support and a constant example of how God blesses your life when you obey his will,” said Godfrey.

