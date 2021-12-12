Ask the Expert
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 33.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Three people died in a crash in Doerun, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 33. The vehicle the three were driving in took a curve, lost control and hit a tree, according to the coroner.

The coroner said Randy Saturday, Carol Saturday and David Saturday died as a result of the crash.

The coroner said two of the passengers died at the scene and the third died at the ER.

The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

