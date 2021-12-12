3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Three people died in a crash in Doerun, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 33. The vehicle the three were driving in took a curve, lost control and hit a tree, according to the coroner.

The coroner said Randy Saturday, Carol Saturday and David Saturday died as a result of the crash.

The coroner said two of the passengers died at the scene and the third died at the ER.

The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

