State agency offering grants up to $1K for ag education

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia agency is offering up to $1,000 dollars to promote agriculture education.

The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District is giving these grants to teachers in elementary to high school. They are also for community groups with an agriculture background.

“It can be anything from classroom supplies. It can be if they want to do a school garden or nature trail or anything like that the teacher needs,” said Katie Sponberger, Georgia Association Of Conservation Districts executive director. “They can apply and the district will actually go through all the applications next month and select a recipient.”

The grants are for those in Ben Hill, Brooks, Colquitt, Crisp, Irwin, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties.

In the application, you will have to write out what project you are wanting to fund, how many students it will affect and how many people will be involved. They will choose one recipient. The application is open until Dec 31.

