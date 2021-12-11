Radium Springs decked out for the holidays this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend, Dougherty County is inviting residents and visitors to Radium Springs Decorated for the Holidays.

They’re asking those who visit to bring a canned good.

Cindy Willis, the parks and garden coordinator, said she’s excited to get people out to experience Radium Springs at a different time of day and decked out in Christmas decorations and lights.

Radium Springs had this event last year, but something new this year is the fact you will be able to walk through Radium Springs at night under Christmas lights.

She said she’s excited for people to see what they’ve done.

“We’re going to have it lit up enough where everybody can come in walk in and see all the decorations that are lit up,” said Willis.

When walking through Radium Springs, you will see plenty of Christmas decorations.

Something unique about these is most of them are built from recycled or scrap objects. Wood pallets from deliveries were used to build Christmas trees and trains. Spare wood and materials built a snowman and his hat.

Willis said everything that’s been done at Radium Springs has really been a group effort.

“We’ve had a lot of community members donate plants for our beds, donate lights for Christmas. People want to donate their time and come out here and help us. So, I just want to thank them all for what they do,” said Willis.

Before Willis was the parks and garden coordinator, she was a Radium Springs resident and has been for nine years.

“I used to come out here and just sit on the island just to enjoy the beauty. I think it does a lot for the community. I hope we have a big turnout this weekend. People. come see it when it’s beautifully decorated for Christmas,” said Willis.

She said although the renovation process has been a lengthy one, they’re getting closer to a finished product.

They are asking if you stop by, bring canned goods to help support families in need.

Cans will be accepted Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The open house will be Friday-Sunday, from 5-8 p.m.

There will be music all weekend, and on Saturday, there will be a visit from Santa.

