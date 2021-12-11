Late Saturday rain and storms likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning rain gave way to a sun/cloud mix Friday afternoon. However an overcast with light drizzle remained in a few areas. Temperatures responded behind a warm front lifting north as readings topped the upper 70s low 80s about 20° above the average high 65°.

Tonight another round of dense fog with very mild lows mid 60s. Saturday mostly dry with a few showers late afternoon becoming likely through the evening and overnight. Although storms are expected to weaken an isolated strong storm or two remains possible. As a cold slides east rain ends early Sunday. Behind the front drier and colder air pushes in on brisk northwest winds. Sunny, breezy a bit chilly with highs low-mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead next week dry and warming up as highs top mid to upper 70s and lows mid 50s later in the week.

