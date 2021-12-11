Ask the Expert
Late Saturday rain and storms likely

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning rain gave way to a sun/cloud mix Friday afternoon. However an overcast with light drizzle remained in a few areas. Temperatures responded behind a warm front lifting north as readings topped the upper 70s low 80s about 20° above the average high 65°.

Tonight another round of dense fog with very mild lows mid 60s. Saturday mostly dry with a few showers late afternoon becoming likely through the evening and overnight. Although storms are expected to weaken an isolated strong storm or two remains possible. As a cold slides east rain ends early Sunday. Behind the front drier and colder air pushes in on brisk northwest winds. Sunny, breezy a bit chilly with highs low-mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead next week dry and warming up as highs top mid to upper 70s and lows mid 50s later in the week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

