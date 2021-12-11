ATC: Truck driving ‘next big thing’ for jobs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fifty students graduated out of the Albany Tech commercial truck program.

Albany Tech believes those graduates and future students are coming into an industry that could be the next big thing when it comes to jobs.

The word is out: commercial truck driving is in high demand throughout the country.

Albany Tech said there was an influx of students in their commercial truck program in the fall semester.

They said students are starting to realize that this field of work is a good opportunity for employment.

Some of the companies they said that need truck drivers are the post office, Procter and Gamble, and even smaller businesses.

Lisa Harrell, Albany Tech’s dean of the transportation program, detailed how long it takes for students in the program to have a job as a truck driver.

“Typically, they got job offers before they graduate. As long as they’re able to test and pass and get the CDL license, which our passing rate is 95%. So pretty much everybody that takes the test passes. Most students, if they’re ready to work, right then, they have a job offer in their hands before they graduate,” said Harrell.

