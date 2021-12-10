Who will bring home a GHSA state championship back to SWGA?

ATLANTA (WALB) - Four Southwest Georgia high school football teams are taking to the Atlanta gridiron for the GHSA State Championships.

1A State Championship

On Thursday, the Irwin County Indians played the Brooks County Trojans for the 1A state championship.

The Trojans clinched the 1A state championship, beating the Indians 56-28.

2A State Championship

On Friday, the Thomasville Bulldogs and the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes are taking to the gridiron for the 2A state championship.

