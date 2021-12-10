Thomasville sends off Bulldogs to state championship in Atlanta

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville High School’s football team is in the Capital City Thursday evening getting ready for Friday’s state championship.

They’ll battle Fitzgerald at noon on Friday for the 2A title.

Jackson Street in Thomasville was filled with nothing but students, faculty, parents, everybody in support of the football team as they got ready to go to Atlanta to compete for the state championship.

“I really have to give respect towards where respect is due. Coach Anger had taught these boys back in 8th grade and he told these boys this will be the team that leads to making it to the state championship and five years later, here we are,” said Sharakua Spillman.

Sharakua Spillman, Thomasville Bulldogs senior linebacker Ty Anderson's mother, got choked up with emotion at Thursday morning's send off. (WALB)

It’s been 33 years since the last time Thomasville has been state champions. The last time was in 1988.

The Bulldogs have a chance to create a new legacy and their support was evident at the send off.

One of the supporters, Danny Williams, was on the 1984 football team and reflected on how the atmosphere of the city was when the 1988 team were champs.

“When I tell you the city was lights out. They went to Tagore and played Stephens County and they brought it back then, so what we’re looking forward to is them bringing it back now. We are 13-1 and we want to be 14-1. Just want to bring the victory back home” said Williams.

Williams said a state championship will be significant for the city because there’s nothing but love for the game in the City of Roses.

Danny Williams was on the 1984 football team and he said the city was "lights out" when the 1988 team were state champs. (WALB)

Spillman, senior linebacker Ty Anderson’s mother, got choked up with emotion at Thursday morning’s sendoff.

“This is my son’s last year. It’s very emotional and it’s exciting. This is his last year and he’s a leader and he has held his team’s defensive line down, so I’m very proud of him,” said Spillman.

Thomasville is expecting a victory for the Bulldogs.

The game will start Friday at noon inside Center Parc Stadium.

