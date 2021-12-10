South Alabama capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
A second person is in custody, charged in connection to the murder of Sincere Tyson.
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second person is in custody, facing charges in connection to a Dothan murder.
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, was taken into custody Friday by federal agents in Bainbridge, Georgia.
She’s charged with capital murder for the death of Sincere Tyson, a 20-year-old who was gunned down at his Dothan home on October 9.
Dothan Police Dept. Lt. Scott Owens confirms the arrest.
Russ is being held in Decatur County, awaiting extradition.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.