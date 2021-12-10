South Alabama capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Ask the Expert
A second person is in custody, charged in connection to the murder of Sincere Tyson.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second person is in custody, facing charges in connection to a Dothan murder.

Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, was taken into custody Friday by federal agents in Bainbridge, Georgia.

She’s charged with capital murder for the death of Sincere Tyson, a 20-year-old who was gunned down at his Dothan home on October 9.

Sincere Tyson was gunned down in his Dothan home on October 9th. Source: Family
Sincere Tyson was gunned down in his Dothan home on October 9th. Source: Family(Family)

Dothan Police Dept. Lt. Scott Owens confirms the arrest.

Russ is being held in Decatur County, awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

