Sen. Jon Ossoff pushes bill to prohibit pregnancy discrimination
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is pushing to pass a bill that would ensure pregnant women are treated fairly in the workplace.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would prohibit employment practices that discriminate against making reasonable accommodations for qualified employees affected by pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions. The bill would make it unlawful for employers to fail to make the accommodations.

News Leader 9 spoke with Senator Ossoff earlier this afternoon about the bill that has already passed the House.

“This is common sense stuff. This is access to water, this is being able to sit instead of to stand. This is being able to take breaks during pregnancy. This is about making sure women who are working while they are pregnancy have access to accommodations and facilities and flexibilities that they deserve,” said Sen. Ossoff.

That bill now heads to the senate.

Senator Ossoff is also working to pass a bipartisan bill he’s co-sponsoring called the Department of Veterans Affairs Information Technology Reform Act, which will hold the VA accountable about their IT systems to ensure they’re providing the highest level of service to veterans.

