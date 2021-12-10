Police looking for Albany man wanted for aggravated assault, other charges
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany investigators need the community’s assistance finding a man wanted for several outstanding warrants.
Devin Alexander, 18, is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a firearm during a commission of certain crimes.
Johnson is 6′1 and weighs 170 pounds.
If you know the whereabouts of Johnson, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
