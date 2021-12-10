Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police: Cordele teen gang member arrested on slew of charges

Several items were seized during the search warrant.
Several items were seized during the search warrant.(Cordele Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A teen gang member was arrested on a slew of charges after several law enforcement agencies aided in a search warrant, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Police said the 16-year-old made “credible threats to others and was deemed armed and dangerous.”

During the search, which happened at a home on Westtown Avenue, several stolen weapons, bank cards, phones and marijuana were seized.

The teen was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of theft by receiving
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a housing project
  • Two counts of drug-related objects
  • Ten counts of financial transaction card theft
  • Forgery

Press Release On Thursday, December 9th, 2021, Cordele Police Detectives, along with the direct assistance from several...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Friday, December 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said on Wednesday, there were a “handful of brief, student scuffles.”...
Student violence incidents at Westover High under investigation
Man Survives Car fire on Liberty Expressway
Albany man survives car fire on Liberty Expressway
Jazzy Huff is requesting a new trial and the motion proceeding will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Man convicted in fatal downtown Albany shooting seeking new trial
Police said all men are wanted for theft by receiving stolen property.
APD looking for 4 men wanted for theft
Who will bring home a GHSA state championship back to SWGA?
Brooks Co., Fitzgerald bring home state championships

Latest News

The newly announced candidate on Friday joined a lawsuit claiming fraudulent ballots were...
Georgia’s Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim
The fire is at BCT Gin Company in Brooks County.
Warehouse fire reported at Brooks Co. cotton gin
A deceased person was found in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Avenue.
Albany death investigation underway
Education
Ga. expands personal finance education for students