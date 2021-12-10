Police: Cordele teen gang member arrested on slew of charges

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A teen gang member was arrested on a slew of charges after several law enforcement agencies aided in a search warrant, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Police said the 16-year-old made “credible threats to others and was deemed armed and dangerous.”

During the search, which happened at a home on Westtown Avenue, several stolen weapons, bank cards, phones and marijuana were seized.

The teen was charged with the following:

Three counts of theft by receiving

Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a housing project

Two counts of drug-related objects

Ten counts of financial transaction card theft

Forgery

