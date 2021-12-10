Police: Cordele teen gang member arrested on slew of charges
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A teen gang member was arrested on a slew of charges after several law enforcement agencies aided in a search warrant, according to the Cordele Police Department.
Police said the 16-year-old made “credible threats to others and was deemed armed and dangerous.”
During the search, which happened at a home on Westtown Avenue, several stolen weapons, bank cards, phones and marijuana were seized.
The teen was charged with the following:
- Three counts of theft by receiving
- Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a housing project
- Two counts of drug-related objects
- Ten counts of financial transaction card theft
- Forgery
