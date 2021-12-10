Ask the Expert
More rain and near record warmth

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rather dreary and damp as an overcast sky dominated across SGA Thursday. Temperatures were mostly in the 50s far from the forecast upper 60s low 70s. Early evening fog has become dense in some areas while rain returns after midnight. Scattered showers early Friday taper off into the afternoon as highs top mid-upper 70s.

Dense fog kicks off the weekend. A few sprinkles early otherwise mostly dry until a cold front nears Saturday afternoon. Wetter weather become likely Saturday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm into Sunday morning. Rain ends from west to east as a cold front slides east ushering in drier and colder air through the afternoon. Behind the front temperatures take a dive back to average with highs mid 60s and lows low-mid 40s into early week.

Overall quiet and dry next week with tons of sunshine and warmer low-mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

