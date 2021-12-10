Litman Cathedral to hold monthly food box giveaway Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ will hold their monthly drive-thru food box giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the church, 1129 West Whitney Avenue.

Participants must have the truck or back seat accessible for the food box to be placed inside. No one is allowed to exit their vehicle.

The monthly drive-thru food box giveaway is a partnership with Feeding the Valley.

For more information, call (229) 439-2411.

