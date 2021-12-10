Ask the Expert
Ga. expands personal finance education for students

Education
Education(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia is aiming to make changes to give students more personal finance education they can apply to their daily after high school.

On Thursday, the State Board of Education approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ proposed revisions to the current high school Economics course.

The revised course will be required for all Georgia high school students.

During the course, students will learn about managing and balancing budgets; understanding and building credit; protecting against identity theft and consumer protections; and understanding tax forms, student loan applications, and pay stubs.

Students will also receive a foundation in the fundamentals of economic decision-making, microeconomics, macroeconomics, and international economics, with a specific focus on how they can apply that knowledge to their own personal finances.

“The First Lady and I hear all the time from students and parents about the need for more instruction on personal finance skills that students can apply to their daily lives after high school,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “Sending our soon-to-be adults into the ‘real-world’ better prepared to make good decisions about their finances will serve them, their parents, and our communities. It’s a much-needed, common-sense change that I fully support.”

“I strongly believe that education is about preparing students for life,” Superintendent Woods said. “I have continuously heard from parents, students, and industry partners that more instruction in personal finance is needed. This revised course will ensure that every Georgia high school student will learn essential life skills like managing a budget, filing taxes, and using credit responsibly, while also gaining an understanding and appreciation of free-market principles.”

The revised course will go into effect in the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

