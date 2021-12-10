Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said on Wednesday, there were a “handful of brief, student scuffles.”...
Student violence incidents at Westover High under investigation
Jazzy Huff is requesting a new trial and the motion proceeding will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Man convicted in fatal downtown Albany shooting seeking new trial
Man Survives Car fire on Liberty Expressway
Albany man survives car fire on Liberty Expressway
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
The Blakely Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at Tim’s...
Police ask for assistance involving robbery in Early County

Latest News

Winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, right, gathered with other four-time...
Al Unser, one of four-time Indy 500 winners club, dies at 82
Reality TV star Joshua Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges on Thursday.
Josh Duggar found guilty of child pornography
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID-19’s animal origins
Bodies in bodybags are placed on the side of the road after an accident in Tuxtla Gutierrez,...
53 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico