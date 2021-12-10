Coach of the Week: Tucker Pruitt

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A win that secured a spot in the state championship out week 16 Coach of the Week is Tucker Pruitt of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes.

The Canes are state championship bound for the second year in a row.

To get there they had to go down to Swainsboro to stop a lethal rushing attack.

The Tigers were averaging 300 yards rushing a game but the Canes tamed the tigers to 165 total yards on offense.

Head coach Tucker Pruitt said their fast start in the first quarter was a key to their success.

“That was kind of one of our focuses last week. The last few games, we been on the road we started slow and kind of dug ourselves a hole and put an emphasis on starting fast and coming out the blocks hot. Playing the whole 48 but trying to start a little bit faster. Couldn’t have happened better, we got a great kick, pinned them inside the 20, defense made a stop, offense mounted a drive and went down and scored, defense got another stop and scored on a two play drive so I thought we were really focused and we had a great week of practice and we came out started really fast” said Pruitt.

The journey for the Canes continues on Friday at noon when they go against Thomasvile here inside Center Parc stadium for the class 2A state championship.

