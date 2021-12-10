Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Coach of the Week: Tucker Pruitt

"I thought we were really focused and we had a great week of practice and we came out and...
"I thought we were really focused and we had a great week of practice and we came out and started really fast" said Fitzgerald head football coach Tucker Pruitt(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A win that secured a spot in the state championship out week 16 Coach of the Week is Tucker Pruitt of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes.

The Canes are state championship bound for the second year in a row.

To get there they had to go down to Swainsboro to stop a lethal rushing attack.

The Tigers were averaging 300 yards rushing a game but the Canes tamed the tigers to 165 total yards on offense.

Head coach Tucker Pruitt said their fast start in the first quarter was a key to their success.

“That was kind of one of our focuses last week. The last few games, we been on the road we started slow and kind of dug ourselves a hole and put an emphasis on starting fast and coming out the blocks hot. Playing the whole 48 but trying to start a little bit faster. Couldn’t have happened better, we got a great kick, pinned them inside the 20, defense made a stop, offense mounted a drive and went down and scored, defense got another stop and scored on a two play drive so I thought we were really focused and we had a great week of practice and we came out started really fast” said Pruitt.

The journey for the Canes continues on Friday at noon when they go against Thomasvile here inside Center Parc stadium for the class 2A state championship.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said on Wednesday, there were a “handful of brief, student scuffles.”...
Student violence incidents at Westover High under investigation
The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
The altercation happened at a Dollar General on Slappey Boulevard.
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
Mitchell County
1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck

Latest News

WALB
Player of the Week: Damarkas Lundy
Head coach Tucker Pruitt and Canes, this is their second straight trip to the title game which...
Fitzgerald’s football team looks to end 72 years drought without a state championship
Team of the Week: Brooks County Trojans
Team of the Week: Brooks County Trojans
Team of the Week: Brooks County Trojans