APD looking for 4 men wanted for theft
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for four men with outstanding warrants for theft, according to Facebook posts by the agency.
Police said all men are wanted for theft by receiving stolen property.
Keyunte Treshawn Stephens, 20, is 5′11 and weighs 125 pounds.
Jarrison Lamonte Daniels, 18, is 5′5 and weighs 125 pounds.
Ezekiel Chavar Jones, 19, is 5′7 and weighs 149 pounds.
Eugene Jermaine Barber, 18, is 5′5 and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
