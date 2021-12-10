Ask the Expert
APD looking for 4 men wanted for theft

Police said all men are wanted for theft by receiving stolen property.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for four men with outstanding warrants for theft, according to Facebook posts by the agency.

Police said all men are wanted for theft by receiving stolen property.

Keyunte Treshawn Stephens, 20, is 5′11 and weighs 125 pounds.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance with locating Keyunte...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Jarrison Lamonte Daniels, 18, is 5′5 and weighs 125 pounds.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance with locating Jarrison...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Ezekiel Chavar Jones, 19, is 5′7 and weighs 149 pounds.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance with locating Ezekiel...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Eugene Jermaine Barber, 18, is 5′5 and weighs 115 pounds.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance with locating Eugene...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

