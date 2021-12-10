8th annual AMA holiday art camps open for registration

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Museum of Art is getting ready to host its 8th annual holiday workshops.

Staff members believe it will inspire the youth.

With the holidays coming up, the Albany Museum of Art has some opportunities for kids to come out and learn a thing or two about the arts.

“They are also being exposed to amazing galleries. They’re learning that the museum is a warm and welcoming place here to serve them and their community,” said Annie Vanoteghem, AMA director of education and programming.

AMA will have art camps for kids in kindergarten to 7th grade.

The dates for the Libby Womack Holiday Workshop are from Dec. 20-23.

Vanoteghem detailed some of the activities.

“They will be making Christmas presents, cooking, baking and decorating with them. We will be doing dance parties, watch movies, play outside, and we will end our last day with a pajama party. The kids can come in their pajamas and watch movies and at noon on the day. Santa will be making a visit,” said Vanoteghem.

The Parents Recovery Holiday Camp workshop will be from Dec. 27-30.

“They will be focused on winter and New Years and the 2022 Olympics that will be coming up. So, they will be doing some Olympic games. They will be doing projects and art lessons. They will be doing a New Years celebration on the last day where they can wear their pajamas again, have a pizza party and ring in the new year,” said Vanoteghem.

The cost per day for AMA members is $30 for a full day or $20 for a half day. For future members, the per day cost is $40 for a full day or $30 for a half day.

Vanoteghem said there are scholarships for those that need help with costs.

“If you are eligible to have a reduced lunch, we are able to offer you a scholarship to come to camp on a reduced cost or for free,” said Vanoteghem.

If you would to sign up, you can call the museum at (229) 439-8400 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

