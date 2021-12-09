Ask the Expert
Advertisement

Westover High donates over 400 coats to the Salvation Army

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army received a generous donation from Westover High School. Their parent facilitator, Loretta Sibleysheaton, helped collect more than 460 coats with the help of students and faculty.

This is the 11th year Sibleysheaton has organized this gift to the community.

“They needed coats, so I started the drive. I started the drive and it kept getting bigger, and doing the drive just made me feel so much better on the inside, to help others,” said Sibleysheaton.

The Salvation Army is always in need of coat donations during the winter season. Westover High School was able to provide coats to those in need with the help of their high school community.

“To say to the Westover High School family, community around us we say thank you,” said Sibleysheaton.

The Salvation Army will be handing out these donations at 304 West Second Avenue. They will have them outside for people to take.

“These coats, blankets, gloves, will be given out December 14th at the Albany Salvation Army during our community dinner. And anyone can come, no questions asked, no ID needed and they can get a coat,” said Captain Rebecca Sullivan of the Albany Salvation Army.

You can still donate blankets coats, scarves, socks, and hats to Westover High School up until December 17t at noon.

