Valdosta man sentenced in fatal shooting of homeless man protecting dog

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A judge has sentenced a Valdosta man to prison for illegally having a gun involved in the shooting of a homeless man protecting his animal from dogfighting, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Federal prosecutors said a judge sentenced Aaron Lewis Green, Jr., 39, to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Green was found guilty of gun possession by a convicted felon after a two-day trial back in June.

Court documents and evidence showed the crime happened in April 2018. Several concerned residents called 911 to report gunshots coming from Green’s home on Sandy Run Drive.

Court documents and evidence also showed Green invited a homeless couple living in their truck with their rottweiler to park at his home.

When the couple came, Green asked the man to allow the dogs to fight and a heated argument ensued.

Prosecutors said Green pulled a loaded pistol from his waist and shot the man multiple times in his upper body. Green also faced a state aggravated assault charge for the attack.

The attorney’s office said Green has multiple prior felony convictions in the Superior Court of Lowndes County, including two aggravated assault convictions, a conviction for sale of cocaine and a conviction for terroristic threats.

“Violent offenders in illegal possession of guns who terrorize our communities will face federal prosecution and lengthy prison sentences,” said Peter Leary, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “Law enforcement at every level across the Middle District of Georgia are working together to hold repeat violent offenders accountable when they break the law.”

“Green’s lengthy violent criminal record and his complete disregard for not only the lives of innocent animals, but the lives of his fellow human beings landed him where he belongs, in federal prison,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Thanks to the help from our partners at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office we were able to remove Green from the streets before he could terrorize anyone else, and now he has received a significant prison sentence where he will no longer be a threat in our community.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.