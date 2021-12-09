Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta man sentenced in fatal shooting of homeless man protecting dog

Federal prosecutors said a judge sentenced Aaron Lewis Green, Jr., 39, to 10 years in prison,...
Federal prosecutors said a judge sentenced Aaron Lewis Green, Jr., 39, to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. (Source: Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A judge has sentenced a Valdosta man to prison for illegally having a gun involved in the shooting of a homeless man protecting his animal from dogfighting, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Federal prosecutors said a judge sentenced Aaron Lewis Green, Jr., 39, to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Green was found guilty of gun possession by a convicted felon after a two-day trial back in June.

Court documents and evidence showed the crime happened in April 2018. Several concerned residents called 911 to report gunshots coming from Green’s home on Sandy Run Drive.

Court documents and evidence also showed Green invited a homeless couple living in their truck with their rottweiler to park at his home.

When the couple came, Green asked the man to allow the dogs to fight and a heated argument ensued.

Prosecutors said Green pulled a loaded pistol from his waist and shot the man multiple times in his upper body. Green also faced a state aggravated assault charge for the attack.

The attorney’s office said Green has multiple prior felony convictions in the Superior Court of Lowndes County, including two aggravated assault convictions, a conviction for sale of cocaine and a conviction for terroristic threats.

“Violent offenders in illegal possession of guns who terrorize our communities will face federal prosecution and lengthy prison sentences,” said Peter Leary, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “Law enforcement at every level across the Middle District of Georgia are working together to hold repeat violent offenders accountable when they break the law.”

“Green’s lengthy violent criminal record and his complete disregard for not only the lives of innocent animals, but the lives of his fellow human beings landed him where he belongs, in federal prison,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Thanks to the help from our partners at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office we were able to remove Green from the streets before he could terrorize anyone else, and now he has received a significant prison sentence where he will no longer be a threat in our community.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
The altercation happened at a Dollar General on Slappey Boulevard.
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
Mitchell County
1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
The accident happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.
1 killed in Valdosta wreck

Latest News

The school system said on Wednesday, there were a “handful of brief, student scuffles.”...
Student scuffles at Westover High under investigation
WALB
New housing plan in the works for Tifton
Miss Georgia Karson Pennington is heading to the 100th Miss America Competition.
Augusta native Miss Georgia heads to Miss America Competition
Man Survives Car fire on Liberty Expressway
Albany man survives car fire on Liberty Expressway