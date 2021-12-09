Thomasville Bulldogs look to add some hardware to the trophy case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville is a storied program with 29 region titles, five state titles, and one national title.

But the program has gone three decades or 33 years without a state title. Thursday night, the dogs have the chance to add some hardware to the trophy case.

Head Coach Zach Grage said, “It feels great, it feels great. It feels better than the alternative, sitting at home. We’re proud to be here, proud of the community, proud of all the excitement around these guys and what they’ve earned. But it’s a great feeling be playing week 15 like we’ve been trying to for the last six years.”

1993 the last time the Bulldogs found themselves contending for a state title.

Luther Marable, a senior outside linebacker, said. “I could say that I made it, but that’s not really the end goal. The end goal is to go there and do what we do, which is play Thomasville football and win this thing and try to bring one home for this community.”

Joseph Williams, a senior safety added, “It feels really good, just glad we get to compete in this. I knew we was going to make it and I’m proud of us and now we’re going to finish the drill.”

But the Dawgs have greater aspirations than just playing in the championship game.

“You better leave it all on the field because there is literally not any more time for this group to go together and the seniors to put that ‘T’ on one more time,” said Grage.

Standing in their way is a familiar foe in Fitzgerald. A team they met and defeated earlier this season... and now they meet in the postseason for just the third time.

Coach Grage said the Purple Hurricanes play a similar style, so the difference in this game will come down to a couple of plays.

“It’s going to come down the same way it’s come down the last six times we’ve played Fitzgerald. It’s going to be four, five plays that you go back and identify as to why the game was won by either team. So having the opportunity, and we tell the kids all the time, the only play that you got to make is the play you got to make,” said Grage.

Marable added, “We got to stick to our rules, stick to our assignments. They like to do some weird things but we gotta stick to what we do and that’s how we’re going to dominate.”

Each year this team has a theme, in 2021 it’s to go 1-0 in everything they do in life.

Now, the Dawgs have just one thing to do, one more time.

Williams said, “It’d be really special to be able to bring something back to the community, bringing some excitement would be very awesome.”

Marable continued, “We got to win. Win every week, win everything, win every down. 1-0, that’s our motto that’s what we gotta do.”

Coach Grage said their goal board is almost complete.

The Bulldogs enter this title game will all of the momentum behind them, looking to do something that hasn’t been done in quite some time.

