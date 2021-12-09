Team of the Week: Brooks County Trojans

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Brooks County Trojans took down an undefeated Metter 49-7.

This victory secured the trojans a spot in the finals for the third straight year. That’s why they’re our team of the week.

It’s all about bringing that hammer for the brooks county trojans. For the eighth time this season, the Trojans hung 45 plus points on their opponent.

Head Coach Maurice Freeman said they scored early and often and the Metter Tigers did not have an answer. Coach Freeman said those performances come from everyone doing their job.

One guy who did their job was Omari Arnold who rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.

Which puts Arnold above 2,000 rushing yards for the season, 6,000 in his career.

Now, the trojans get another shot at bringing home the second-ever state title a position that coach freeman notes isn’t easy to come by.

“Ah man, about to cry. It is hard to achieve those goals, there are so many great teams in football that it’s hard to achieve them. And to finally get there a third time is unbelievable. So, I was kind of choked up. I wanted them to have their fun and let them enjoy it, but I was a little bit choked up,” said Freeman.

Freeman added, “You want to play a little bit better each week and I think we have and that makes you comfortable enough as a coach to say if we continue to increase and continue to play hard then by the time we play for a state championship then we are peaking as we get ready to play for one.”

Brooks and Irwin county will meet for the second straight year in the title game Thursday at 8 pm...

