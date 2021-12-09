Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office to host car seat check

The sheriff’s office said drivers can take 5-10 minutes out of their day to make sure their car...
The sheriff’s office said drivers can take 5-10 minutes out of their day to make sure their car seat is installed correctly.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a car seat check on Friday at the Plains Community Center, from 9-11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said drivers can take 5-10 minutes out of their day to make sure their car seat is installed correctly.

Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant said in many cases, three out of the 10 people they see have car seats installed wrong. Their goal is to make that number zero.

The car seat check not only helps with making sure seats are installed properly, but oftentimes, they educate drivers on all of the benefits and extra functions car seats can do.

Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant said in many cases, three out of the 10 people they see have...
Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant said in many cases, three out of the 10 people they see have car seats installed wrong. Their goal is to make that number zero.(WALB)

Bryant said they just recently finished up training additional staff at the sheriff’s office to become certified car seat technicians.

Once a new group is trained, they have a car seat check event to raise awareness.

“That gives us an opportunity to connect with the community and the public to educate them on how to properly utilize that seat, the correct style of seat and to ensure the straps are installed tightly and firm on the child,” said Bryant.

He said the main reason they got more technicians trained was so if people can’t make it to events, they have more staff on hand to help.

For drivers who go to the event, you will drive up and a technician will assess your car seat. If it’s not properly installed, they will show you the correct way.

If you can’t make it to the event, but still want your car seat checked, the sheriff’s office asks you to give them a call. Let them know what time you may stop by. Then, they will send someone out to help during normal business hours.

Call (229) 924-4094, ext. 227 and ask for Wendy Winters.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
Mitchell County
1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
Dog owner, Lasheree Richardson
Albany dog owner speaks out as Albany’s ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ goes into effect
The altercation happened at a Dollar General on Slappey Boulevard.
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve

Latest News

Jazzy Huff is requesting a new trial and the motion proceeding will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Man convicted in fatal downtown Albany shooting seeking new trial
STRC donates stuffed animals to Hero House in Moultrie.
SRTC students donate over 200 stuffed animals to Moultrie child advocacy center
Wade Washington, right, and his dad, Joshua Williams, left.
6-year-old Albany author encouraging other kids through his books
A 252-unit housing new development plan is in the works for Tifton and Tift County residents.
New housing plan in the works for Tifton