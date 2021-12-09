Student scuffles at Westover High under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Incidents involving students at Westover High School are under investigation, according to the Dougherty County School System (DCSS).

The school system said on Wednesday, there were a “handful of brief, student scuffles.”

DCSS officials and school system police are investigating the incidents.

On Thursday, normal operations have resumed at the school. The school system said no one has been charged.

