SRTC students donate over 200 stuffed animals to Moultrie child advocacy center

STRC donates stuffed animals to Hero House in Moultrie.
STRC donates stuffed animals to Hero House in Moultrie.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - For the past 13 years, criminal justice students at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Moultrie Campus have been donating teddy bears and other stuffed animals to provide comfort for young children of the Hero House Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Hero House is a center that works with children to minimize the trauma of sexual and severe physical abuse by responding to their needs in a safe environment.

“After a child has been interviewed, we offer them a teddy bear or other stuffed animal to comfort them. It can be scary and hard to talk about an abuse scenario and the children find comfort in a stuffed animal. They are able to look at all the toys and make their own personal choice which also gives them a much-needed sense of control,” Hero House Executive Director Regina Dismuke said.

The teddy bear initiative was started in 2008 by Tara Rakestraw, now dean of academic affairs school of professional services.

The CA Gray Junior High School National Junior Honor Society, Moss Farms Diving Tigers Team, Autry State Prison, Georgia Department of Corrections and Edward Jones Financial Services Firm joined the effort to provide child victims.

Together, they donated 238 stuffed animals to the center.

“This was an excellent example for future criminal justice professionals and our students of what it means to become stewards of public trust and to serve our community, stakeholders and other agencies. Thanks to all those that helped and donated. Thanks to Dean Rakestraw for entrusting me with this project and to the faculty and students of SRTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program for gathering the most. I look forward to coordinating other community service projects,” said Benjie Nobles, SRTC criminal justice instructor.

Thank you to CA Gray Junior High School's National Junior Honor Society, Moss Farms Diving Tigers Team, Autry State...

Posted by Southern Regional Technical College on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

