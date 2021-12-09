Ask the Expert
Next cold front brings rain and storms for the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms came through early and moved out of late afternoon. Otherwise drier as gradual clearing continues through the evening. Overnight fog settles in becoming dense in some areas Thursday morning. Peaks of sun get invaded by increasing clouds and mild highs in the low 70s.

Scattered showers and dense fog return after midnight Thursday into early Friday. A strong southerly flow takes over with warm air pushing north which sends highs to and near records upper 70s around 80.

Showers and thunderstorms become likely Saturday afternoon through the evening then move out early Sunday. A few storms may become strong to severe. Behind the front much colder air which sends temperatures diving from around 80 Saturday to low 60s Sunday. Colder upper 30s Monday morning followed by a warming trend into midweek. which remains dry.

