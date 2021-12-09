Ask the Expert
New housing plan in the works for Tifton

A 252-unit housing new development plan is in the works for Tifton and Tift County residents.
A 252-unit housing new development plan is in the works for Tifton and Tift County residents.(Crystal Gaillard)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 252-unit housing new development plan is in the works for Tifton and Tift County residents.

Tifton Community Improvement Director Crystal Gaillard said the piece of land in question has a plan development overlay that was already approved in 2013.

The property is on Whiddon Mill Road, right off the interstate on the Eighth Street exit.

Gaillard said construction will begin in late spring and is expecting about an 18 month build time.

Since then, Gaillard said the property has been sold and the new owner wants to do something different from what’s already been approved. They are looking to do 192 multi-family units and 60 single-family units.

Right now, Gaillard pointed out, they are in the zoning process and the Tifton City Council will make a final decision on if they approve the amendment.

“And if so, there are a couple of other steps that they have to go through in the permittivity process. So, we’re expecting permittivity to be about 60 days, maybe 60 to 90 days,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

