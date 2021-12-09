Ask the Expert
Man convicted in fatal downtown Albany shooting seeking new trial

Jazzy Huff is requesting a new trial and the motion proceeding will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted in a fatal 2019 downtown Albany shooting is seeking a new trial.

Jazzy Huff is requesting a new trial and the motion proceeding will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Huff was convicted in connection to the shooting death of Zenas Davis, 38. Huff was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for felony murder and aggravated assault.

Huff was the owner of Jazzy Movers and Davis was an employee. Police said at the time got into a disagreement over Davis’ pay.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

