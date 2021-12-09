Jazzy Huff’s attorney motions for new trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, Jazzy Huff and his attorney motioned for a new trial. Judge Denise Marshall heard this motion during a virtual hearing.

Huff was convicted in 2020 for felony murder in the 2019 shooting death of Zenas Davis. Davis worked for Huff’s business, Jazzy Movers. Prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from a disagreement over Davis’ pay. Huff was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Some of the reasons Huff’s attorney is asking for a new trial are because of the juror’s conversations outside of the courtroom and what he calls improper characterization of Jazzy Huff.

Randall Sharp, Jazzy Huff’s attorney said during the trial, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards brought in any information to make Huff seem more criminal.

“Mr. Edwards knew exactly what was going on and what he was doing throughout this trial,” said Sharp.

Sharp argued when video evidence of the shooting was presented at the trial, Edwards claimed the way Huff held the gun, was the way a gang member would.

He said Judge Marshall did tell Edwards to back off of his argument, Sharp said that’s when Edwards called in an officer.

“I’ll just have an officer come in and talk about this is how people commit an armed robbery. What do armed robberies have anything to do with this trial? Mr. Edwards is bringing this up to try and put fear into these jurors to say here’s a gang member committing armed robberies we know that because he’s holding a gun like a gang person.” said Sharp.

The other main issue presented was jurors’ discussions outside of the courtroom. Russell said during one of the breaks, a deputy noticed the victim’s family speaking with jurors.

“Deputies had to run the family off and say you can’t be out here speaking to jurors. Shortly after that, the jury returned a verdict,” said Sharp.

He said although deputies claim they didn’t hear conversations about the trial if there’s any uncertainty, he said that should lean in Huff’s favor for a new trial.

Supporters who were outside of the judicial building at the time of the hearing, Lisa Sheffield and Jamie Mathis both believe Huff was wrongfully convicted.

“I’m hoping the decision that they made originally will be overturned,” said Sheffield.

“I think he was backed into a corner stood his ground and protected himself. Two lives were taken here not just the victims, but also Jazzy. If you have someone threatening and being aggressive, I’m going to protect myself,” said Mathis.

Now the state is putting together their argument to be submitted later.

