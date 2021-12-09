Irwin County seeks third straight state title on gridiron

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - All season long, the goal for the Irwin County football team has been a three-peat.

Despite many writing them off early, the Indians were on a mission to prove that they were ready to defend their title.

“Just like every year our goal is to get to the State Championship, you know we did lose a good bunch of people so we really didn’t know what we had, but after the first three weeks and we started going, we knew what we had,” said junior quarterback, Cody Soliday. “We didn’t want to be the ones to lose it, you know we made it this far and it’s been an accomplishment.”

“Getting there, giving ourselves a chance to get a championship for this senior group was one of the goals you know,” said Indians head coach, Casey Soliday. “We wanted to win the non-region, we wanted to win the region and we wanted to get to this game and that was our goal and this senior group did a good job of putting us in a position to get here.”

A team that is now just one win away, making it clear that 2021 was more than just a rebuilding year.

“We had those discussions and those guys put it on themselves this summer in the weight room to get these younger guys going, doing practices in the summer and all of those things,” said Coach Soliday. “They took control of this team and they didn’t like that label put on them.”

“Nobody likes Irwin man, everybody doubted us you know, they thought we were going to lose a lot,” said senior linebacker Nehemiah Mccoy. “Everybody says we don’t have the Benyards, the Lundy no more so they don’t think we don’t have anything. It’s so important to make history man, the three-peat.”

A feat that hasn’t been done since the 1980′s and to accomplish it, Irwin County will have to go through Brooks County, a team they know all too well.

“We knew at the beginning of the year that they were going to be one of the teams, they had people coming back and we knew they’d be tough,” said Coach Soliday. “If you look back through here, this region is tough and I think playing in this region prepares you for the playoff games and this kind of game.”

A team that is ready to go, hoping to see through a third straight December night with a party at the red light. Kickoff from Atlanta is set for 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

