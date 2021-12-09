GBI using resources to help schools reduce threats and fights

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) unit in Sylvester uses their resources to help limit fights and threats happening in our local schools.

Assistant Special Agent Marko Jones is one of many that encourages schools to reach out to the agency when these types of situations happen in schools.

Jones says the GBI works with schools as partners so the student feels safe.

Alongside schools, Jones recognizes the importance of parents getting involved to help. He says social media is the number one platform that the GBI encourages parents to check first when having concerns about their child’s safety or their child’s potential involvement in hanging around the wrong crowds.

Agent Marko Jones with the GBI (Source: WALB)

“And I know as adults and parents, we do the most of the talking but we also need to do a lot of the listening because sometimes our children are saying something is wrong and we’re just not listening to them,” Special Agent Jones says.

He also recommends parents be as involved as they can with their kid’s teacher and their grades.

The GBI is using these resources to help reduce the number of fights and threats schools in our area have been seeing.

If you or someone you know is involved in any activity that can be harmful to someone else, please contact your county’s GBI office.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.