Warm front/Cold front
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Areas of dense fog this morning with a seasonable chill. Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s this afternoon. A warm front brings showers overnight into the first part of Friday. Warmer temps in the upper 70s are expected by afternoon. Breezy and balmy Saturday as highs reach 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late in the afternoon and the evening. Cooler Sunday and turning sunny. Temps warm next week and it stays dry.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

