Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Indiana-based painting company looking for help

FILE - This Sept. 26, 2012 file photo shows TV personality and podcaster Mike Rowe. Chambers...
FILE - This Sept. 26, 2012 file photo shows TV personality and podcaster Mike Rowe. Chambers Painting owner Mike Chambers was waiting for a flight in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday when he ran into Mike Rowe, the host of Discovery Channel’s 'Dirty Jobs.' It was a meeting he won't soon forget.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)
By David Mattingly and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A small southern Indiana family business is getting some big-time celebrity help.

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market. However, a chance encounter may have changed that, WAVE reported.

“I heard him talking so I turned around,” Mike Chambers said. “I said, ‘That’s Mike Rowe.’”

Chambers Painting owner Mike Chambers was waiting for a flight in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday when he ran into Mike Rowe, the host of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs.”

Rowe is a big supporter of workers in the trade professions.

Chambers made a call to his son to tell him about the celebrity sighting.

“He hollered at me when he was at the airport and told me that Mike Rowe was there,” Kevin Michael Chambers, Mike’s son and company vice president said. “And I was like, ‘Man, you’ve got to talk to him. You’ve got to tell him your story because this is the type of story that Mike Rowe loves.’”

The advice was correct. When Chambers told Rowe about his problems in the labor market, Rowe took note and wrote about their conversation on Facebook.

Chambers told Rowe that more apprenticeship programs are needed to encourage young workers to seek careers in trade professions.

“We definitely need some kind of program to get people in, federally funded or whatever, to get everyone to do apprenticeship programs for all these trades,” Chambers said on Wednesday. “Back in ‘09 when the economy crashed, you know what? We kept working. We stayed busy. No one missed. So that goes to show you how good trades keep you full-time jobs.”

It was a message that resonated with many of Rowe’s nearly 6 million Facebook followers. And in less than 24 hours, the post was shared 25,000 times.

Chambers said his company received 40 to 50 calls Wednesday morning.

He is confident he will be able to fill the 20 to 30 openings he has, thanks to one chance conversation.

“It was very good,” Chambers said. “Honestly, it’s like at the right place at the right time. It’s my Christmas gift of the year.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
The altercation happened at a Dollar General on Slappey Boulevard.
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
Mitchell County
1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
The accident happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.
1 killed in Valdosta wreck

Latest News

FILE - Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe
FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York,...
Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire