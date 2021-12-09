Brooks County Trojans look to end the curse in the title game

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - For the third straight year, the Brooks County Trojans have done enough to find themselves back in the title game.

They’re a program with one state championship to their name. Here in 2021, the Trojans look to break their so-called curse.

Head Coach Maurice Freeman said, “I think this is the team that can finally break it.”

Senior wide Receiver Willie Brown agreed this is the year, “It ain’t been broken in so many years, but I think we can do it.”

1994, the last time and only time Brooks County captured a state championship. This senior class will make a third consecutive trip to Atlanta to try and end the drought.

“Christian Edgerton, a senior linebacker said, “It’d mean everything. Like I said we couldn’t do it last year, we couldn’t finish through. So, now we’re really trying to get that ring. We’re ring chasing this year.”

“They understand what we need and what we want, we all have the same common goal: to go to Atlanta and win. As you can see today, they’re working hard towards that goal. We just gotta keep working and I think it’ll pan out,” said Freeman.

Standing in their way is Irwin County, who they’ve lost three straight match-ups against.

One coming in the 2020 title game.

Like Brooks, Irwin County loves to run the ball and senior linebacker Christian Edgerton says luckily for them they have to defend guys like Omari Arnold every day in practice.

“Ah man, well practicing against Omari Arnold really gets you prepared. You know I think we’re more than ready to go out there and face these guys,” said Edgerton.

As the team completes their final days of practice, head coach Maurice Freeman believes this team can get the job done.

“They’re fighters, they love this great game of football, they work real hard. They enjoy the grass, they enjoy being outside, and they enjoy bringing that hammer,” said Freeman.

Freeman continued, “Man, I’ve been doing this for 34 years. We got one of them in 1994, we won one. To get another one would be great. That might sound selfish for myself, but I want a piece of one soon and for these young men that have worked so hard. I think they deserve it.”

Irwin County and Brooks meet in Atlanta Thursday night at 8p.

Brooks lost to Irwin earlier this season 21-13 which also happens to be the final score of the 20-20 state championship game..

So, it’ll be must-see football later this week.

